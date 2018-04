Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Several people were displaced from a home Wednesday afternoon after a car slammed into the living room.

The accident occurred at 638 New Britain Avenue in Hartford. There is no word if anyone was injured.

Car in house on New Britain Ave in Hartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/5fsX1dSVFm — Esther Katro (@EstherKatro) April 11, 2018

Traffic on New Britain Ave in Hartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/UGOW1tTDdT — Esther Katro (@EstherKatro) April 11, 2018

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.