City ordered to rehire cop fired for berating immigrant

DANBURY — A Connecticut city has been ordered to rehire a police officer who was fired for berating and threatening an immigrant during a traffic stop.

A judge concurred with an arbitration panel that said former Danbury police Officer Christopher Belair’s behavior was “outrageous and disturbing” but not sufficient reason to fire him.

Mayor Mark Boughton told the News-Times on Tuesday the city would abide by the court’s decision. He said Belair may require retraining because he is no longer certified to be a police officer.

Belair was fired after video surfaced showing him using profanities while threatening to beat a driver and telling him to leave the country. He was charged after the confrontation but was acquitted in 2015 of third-degree assault and threatening.

Belair’s attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.

