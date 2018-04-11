× East Hartford fire crews battle fire at appliance store

EAST HARTFORD — A fire broke out at a used appliance store in East Hartford this morning.

Officials say the call came in around 2:15 a.m. and when crews arrived, they found a large fire in the back of the building. The fire also extended into the attic, causing the roof to collapse.

The owner was here at the time of the fire, but was not injured.

Departments from Manchester assisted, and mutual aid from West Hartford and Hartford helped as well.

The fire marshal is investigating.