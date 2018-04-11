Hartford police officer speaks out after she was assaulted responding to a domestic violence incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A Hartford police officer is being hailed as a hero after she chased down a suspect Tuesday night despite being taken to the ground and punched repeatedly.

The suspect, Trevon Quinichett, 24, was eventually arrested and is now facing numerous violations. Noelia Resto, of the Hartford Police Department, is currently recovering from her minor injuries and said while it all happened so fast, she remembered her first instinct being she had to catch him.

“I remember him punching me once. Apparently it was more than once,” said Resto.

Resto has been with the police department for 17 years. She said if it is one thing her experience taught her, it would be to never give up and Tuesday night was an example.

Police said Quinichett allegedly stole items from his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, assaulted her and then left. According to police, he proceeded to speed through Barbour Street, blew past a red light and caused a four-car crash.

Moments later, Resto rolled up on the scene.

“I kind of realized that what I had in front of me was an accident so I was going to check,” said Resto.

Resto tried to arrest Quinichett but he allegedly punched her in the face, shoulder and neck. Even while being knocked down, Resto continued to go after him.

“I felt like somebody rung my bell or something and I got back up and my first thing is, I need to catch him. I strive to make myself proud so my children could be proud, so my co-workers could be proud and then if that helps anybody, then that’s awesome,” added Resto.

With the help of other officers, Quinichett was arrested.

“I knew that if I stayed long enough, then my guys would have my back and they did,” added Resto.

Quinichett appeared in court on Wednesday and his attorney argued his client does not have prior criminal history.

Despite Resto’s injuries, she said she was just simply doing her job.

“What you make of it defines you as a person,” added Resto.

Police did also learn Quinichett’s car was not registered or insured and cocaine was found inside.