I-91 on and off ramps on I-91 still closed three days after gas spill

ENFIELD -- It's been three days and the off and on ramps at exit 49 off I-91.

State Police are investigating into what caused a tractor-trailer carrying gas to crash, spilling thousands of gallons of gas.

Police say the Massachusetts truck was traveling on the I-91 southbound exit ramp 49 in Enfield. While they were turning, the truck rolled over, before coming to a halt on the right shoulder of the road. The driver, Jonathan Edwards from Massachusetts, has sustained only minor injuries, and was taken to Saint Francis for treatment.

Due to the crash, the tanker on the truck was breached, causing thousands of gallons of gasoline to spill onto the ground. The DEEP cleaned up around 2,600 gallons as of this morning.

The exit and on ramp plan to be closed until Wednesday.

