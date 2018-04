× Investigation in Bloomfield leads to police presence

BLOOMFIELD — Nolan Drive and Brewer Drive in Bloomfield is closed as officers ‘gather evidence’.

As of right now, they won’t disclose as to what it is they are investigating.

The investigation started just around 3 a.m.

This is a developing story.

#FirstOnFox: Bloomfield police investigation on Downing Circle. Police confirm the detective unit is here collecting evidence, won’t disclose why. Nolan Dr to Brewer Dr blocked off. Investigation started around 3am. More info to come on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8xalfrbDy0 — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) April 11, 2018