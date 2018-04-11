× Mom apologizes for letting her son wear X-rated McDonald’s shirt

A Texas mother has issued an apology after sending her son to school in an X-rated McDonald’s parody T-shirt last week, according to Newsweek.

Shelly McCullar, 43, sent her son Anthony to school in what she thought was an original McDonald’s T-shirt.

When the mother took a closer look at the shirt, it read “I’m lovin it” with what she thought was the McDonald’s golden arches. But the logo was actually a pair of parted legs wearing heels.

“Once again, my sincere apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary. I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing! I had no idea Anthony wore this to school!” McCullar wrote in a Facebook post which since has been deleted.

“Just to clarify, I would never let my kid wear something like this. A friend had given me some hand-me-down clothes for Anthony. I haven’t had the chance to completely go through them. I will tonight though!,” she added.