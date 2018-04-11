× Lockdown lifed at the sub base in Groton after reports of a suspicious package

GROTON — The New London Submarine Base New London has lifted its lockdown that was triggered at 9 a.m. this morning after a suspicious package was reported on base near building 451.

The package was deemed not a threat.

The Submarine Force Library and Museum, adjacent to the base, had also been closed to the public but has since been reopened.

Local, state, and federal officials hae been notified of the incident.