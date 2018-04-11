× New Haven man dies after midday shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting on Chapel Street that left a man dead.

Police said around 12:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to a shooting on Chapel Street between Winthrop Avenue and Norton Street. They found Eric Lewis, 35, of New Haven, shot once in the chest. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Division as well as the Bureau of Identification are on scene investigating.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or who has information valuable to investigators, is urged to phone detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477) or 203-946-6296.