NRA fundraiser to be moved from Aquaturf

SOUTHINGTON — The NRA will no longer hold their fundraiser at the Aqua Turf following the controversy last month.

The facility came to a mutual agreement with the NRA to no longer hold their annual fundraiser dinner at the Aqua Turf Club, following the controversy surrounding this year’s event, which fell on the eve of March for our Lives. on March 23.

The Connecticut chapter of the “Friends of the NRA” held a fundraiser at the Aquaturf in Plantsville for a number of years.

“It was an excruciatingly difficult decision to make as we had formed a 25-year client/ venue relationship. The Aqua Turf Club appreciates the understanding and support of the NRA.” said the banquet facility in a statement.

The tickets were listed at $65 a piece. The event featured gun auctions and raffles.

Some gun control advocates called for schools to not hold their proms or other events at the venue.

