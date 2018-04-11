× Police: Hartford officer ‘violently assaulted’ after responding to domestic violence inicident

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say Trevon Quinitchett, 24, is in custody facing serious charges after he assaulted an officer while evading arrest.

Police say that on Tuesday, Trevon was involved in a domestic violence incident in the north end of Hartford. Trevon allegedly entered his ex-girlfiend’s apartment, struck and assaulted her, stole items, then fled the apartment.

Trevon sped off in his car, and drove at a high rate of speed northbound on Barbour Street, then continued through the intersection of Barbour and Kensington Streets without stopping at the red light.

Trevon then struck another car that was traveling eastbound on Kensington STreet, which forced that car into several others, resulting in a four-car accident.

Trevon then left his car, removed his license plate, and tried to flee the scene on foot down Kensington Street. Hartford Traffic Division officer Noelia Resto, who was driving westbound on Kensington, drove up to the accident, and was quickly notified of Trevon.

Officer Resto found Trevon and tried to arrest him. Trevon then allegedly violently assaulted Resto, punching her in the face and head. Rest was knocked to the ground, and she struck her head and shoulder.

After knocking Resto down, Trevon then ran. But, Resto was able to ge back onto her feet and chase Trevon down the street while telling police of her location and suspect description.

Another traffic officer, Michael Taylor, joined the foot pursuit and saw Trevon holding a screwdriver in his hand. Taylor was able to tackle and disarm him as Trevon continued to violently resist arrest. With the help of Sergeant Louis Raimundi, Trevon was eventually taken into Custody.

Police say Officer Resto suffered injuries to her head, neck, shoulder, and face. She was taken to St. Francis for treatment, and later released. Witnesses had told officers that Trevon allegedly punched Resto numerous time sin the head before taking off.

Trevon’s car was also not registered or insured, and his license was suspended. Also, there was crakc cocaine in his possession.

Trevon was charged with numerous motor vehicle violations, as well as: home invasion, robbery, larceny, disorderly conduct, evading, assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, possession of narcotics.

Hartford Police praised the job done by Officer Resto, who “valiantly pursued the suspect after being violently punched down.”

Trevon will be in court today.