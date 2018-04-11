× Family of man found dead on I-84 in Danbury offer reward for information

DANBURY — On April 7, State Police were called with a report of a person in the roadway on I-84 west, before exit 2 in Danbury. When they arrived, they found a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the right shoulder.

In the right travel lane, they found the Jeep’s owner, 32-year-old Daniel Crawford Jr., of Brewster, New York, dead.

State Police are still actively seeking witnesses and say that the family is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information regarding the fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to please contact Connecticut State Police Troop A-Southbury at 203-267-2200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

41.394817 -73.454011