Woman ‘dabs’ for joy behind Trump in Oval Office as bill is signed

WASHINGTON — Some people dance when no one is watching — and some people dance when the world is watching.

One woman did just that Wednesday when she “dabbed” and danced in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump signed the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017.

The woman, identified to reporters only as “MA,” is a sex trafficking survivor. She was the first to sue Backpage.com, a classified ads website that has long been criticized as failing to crack down on sex trafficking on its platform. Seven people associated with the website were recently indicted on charges of facilitating prostitution, conspiracy and money laundering.

The new law paves the way for victims to hold websites accountable for knowingly facilitating sex trafficking.

“Trafficking is probably worse today than at any time in our history,” the President said during the signing ceremony. “You are not alone.”