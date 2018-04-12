2 people including child injured following crash on Route 6 in Coventry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONVENTRY -- Police said multiple were injured following a tractor-trailer vs. vehicle accident on Route 6 by South Street Thursday evening.

Coventry Police Department said they responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle accident on Route 6 near the intersection of South Street around 3:30 p.m.

"Officers arrived on scene and determined the accident to be a head-on accident between a Ford sedan and an 18 wheeler tractor-trailer truck," police said.

Police said the driver of the 18 wheeler was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

"The operator of the Ford was taken by Lifestar helicopter to Hartford Hospital after prolonged extrication from the vehicle. A small child passenger of the Ford was transported by ambulance to CT Children’s Medical Center," police said.

Police said the child is reported to be in stable condition and the driver of the Ford is listed to be in critical condition.

Route 6 was closed for an extended period of time while members of the METRO Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.

Police said the names of the involved parties are not being released as family notifications are not yet completed.

"This accident remains under investigation," police said. "If anyone has any information about this accident please contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331."