× Alleged shoplifter locks himself out of the car he stole: North Haven Police

NORTH HAVEN — Police said a man had failed to get into his locked car after he allegedly stole a $300 drill combo set from a North Haven Home Depot Thursday morning, police said.

After retrieving the set from the shelf, Samuel Lopez, 55, of Waterbury, ran out of the store and attempted to get into his red BMW parked outside the store exit, but had realized that the keys were locked inside of the car, police said.

As police arrived on the scene, they said he used a brick to attempt to smash the car window open. Police said that Lopez ran from the scene, but was taken into custody shortly after.

Police said he was hospitalized for the injuries he received when he was arrested. Police said that the BMW was stolen from Waterbury.