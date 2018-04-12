× Bruins, Leafs renew rivalry in playoffs

BOSTON — On May 13, 2013, the Boston Bruins made history by rallying from three goals down in the third period and winning Game 7 of their playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime.

Down by one, the Bruins pulled Tuukka Rask and scored twice, Patrice Bergeron tying it with 51 seconds left in regulation and then winning it in OT.

That was five years ago and the Original Six rivals meet in the playoffs again for the first time since, playing Game 1 of their Eastern Conference series at TD Garden on Thursday night.

While Rask, Bergeron, Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand are still leading Boston, both of these teams are younger and faster and are each playing for a different coach.

