Daytrippers: It’s track day in Montville at NASKART

MONTVILLE — If you’ve got the racing bug, there’s a place in Montville for you.

NASKART is an indoor multi-level race track is designed for people of all driving levels. They have about 52 go karts that are powered by lithium ion batteries, and can sustain a charge for about 45 minutes according to Cody Browning, the general manager.

“We have the largest indoor multi level track in the world,” Browning said.

Browning adds the track is 80,000 square feet. You have to be at least 58 inches to drive the go kart, and they do have competition nights as well. A go karting session lasts seven minutes.

The facility also has a trampoline park upstairs, for people of any height to enjoy.

Downstairs there’s also a bar and cafe for people to eat and drink, and there’s an arcade area as well.

“We’re really fortunate to have something like this that’s this close to home for me, I’m from Waterford,” said Michael Long who competes at NASKART.

His 13 year-old son comes to compete too.

“Came out here once with my dad and we got addicted to it,” said Austin Long. “Pretty fun to drive before I can actually drive.”

During the week of April 14- 20, the facility will be open for children during spring vacation.

You can find more information about NASKART