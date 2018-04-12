× Family of teen killed by gunshot wound in Guilford files lawsuit

GUILFORD — The family of Ethan Song, a 15-year-old teen who died from a gunshot wound in January, has filed a lawsuit against the family whose home their son died in.

On January 31, Guilford police responded to a home on Seaside Avenue near Chittenden Park. Police said when they arrived, they found two teenage boys inside the home.

Police said Song suffered a gun shot wound and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was then pronounced dead. Police said there were no parents at the home during the time of the incident.

In the lawsuit, it states that the Song family is filing a lawsuit against Daniel Markle who lives at the home where the incident took place.

The lawsuit claims that Markle “unsafely stored and/or kept a loaded gun on the premises when he knew or should have known that a minor was likely to gain access to the gun without permission of his parent.”

