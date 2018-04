Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAMPTON -- Firefighters battled a house fire on South Street Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out to a home on 51 South Street. At this time, there is no word if anyone was injured or inside the home.

Very finicky fire - flames seem to come and go. A ladder is being used to contain the flames on the roof. pic.twitter.com/EBecgSz7FI — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) April 12, 2018

Smoke still coming out of this home on 51 South Main St in East Hampton pic.twitter.com/PfYfw6ePGk — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) April 12, 2018

