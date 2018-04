× Hartford Police investigate car crash, search for person(s) involved

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a car was found flipped onto its side early Thursday morning.

The incident happaned in the area of Capitol Avenue and Forest Street.

When police arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m., they did not find anyone in or around the car.

A K9 unit from Wethersfield was brought in to help locate anyone who may have been in the car.

This is a developing story