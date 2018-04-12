× Massachusetts cop serving warrant is shot, killed, reports say

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A K-9 officer has been shot and killed while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts home and a suspect has been taken into custody.

State police say 32-year-old Yarmouth Officer Sean Gannon was shot Thursday afternoon in Barnstable, on Cape Cod. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gannon was among the officers serving an arrest warrant at the home.

State police say Gannon’s police dog was injured. Its condition was not immediately known.

The suspect, 29-year-old Tom Latanowich, of Somerville, was taken into custody after a standoff with police. Authorities say he will be charged with murder.