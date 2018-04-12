Medicines linked to allergy risk in kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A recent study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found a strong correlation between medication use in babies, and allergy development later in life.

Researchers found that children under the age of six months who took antacids and antibiotics had an increased risk of allergies, asthma and hives, although dosage did play a role. Researchers said babies who took certain medications for more than 60 days have a 52 percent greater risk of developing a food allergy.

Acid-suppressing drugs are often prescribed for infants, because acid reflux is a common problem for them. They also might be prescribed for babies who merely exhibit symptoms of acid reflux like general fussiness or having trouble keeping food down.

The researchers behind the study said more research will be needed to confirm the link, but for now, they want to urge pediatricians to be mindful of how much they prescribe those medications.