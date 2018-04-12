× Miracle baby born four years after parents died in car crash

CHINA — Four years ago a couple died in a car crash, but their child was just born via surrogate, according to the New York Post.

Shen Jie and Liu Xi decided after two years of marriage to try in-vitro fertilization. However, just five days before they were scheduled to transplant one of the fertilized embryos, they were killed.

The couples parents fought the government for three years over the rights to the four frozen embryos. Finally, in January 2017, the four grandparents won custody of the embryos.

A little boy, Tiantian, meaning “sweet”, was born in December according to the New York Post. Liu’s mother, Hu Hinxian, said “Tiantian’s eyes look like my daughter’s but overall, he looks more like his father.”

Tiantian’s grandparents celebrated his first 100 days with a small party last month, according to New York Post. His paternal grandfather, Shen Xinan, shared they will definitely tell him the story of his parents and birth in the future, but not until he is old enough to understand.