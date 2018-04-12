Much warmer Friday with temps in the near 70s; milder Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chance for a shower in spots Friday morning but most towns will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. With the water temperature in the 40s, the shoreline will stay in the 60s (maybe 50s for New London).

Saturday could be even warmer with highs soaring through the 70s (60s shore). BUT there is a catch. A nearby front needs to be watched. If it moves in a little earlier, temperatures will be much cooler (50s/60s instead of 70s). We can’t escape the front forever though. Sunday looks shockingly cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s and areas of sleet or cold rain. Northern New England could get an ice storm which is certainly rare for this late in April!

Monday is this year’s Boston Marathon and it’s not looking pretty with periods of rain, gusty winds and even the chance for thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Chance for an early shower. Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance late/evening showers. High: 70s, cooler (60s) at the shore.

SUNDAY: Cold showers, maybe some sleet. High: 30s-40s.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy, gusty winds, chance for thunder. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 50.