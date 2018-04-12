Multi-state E.Coli outbreak sickens two in Connecticut

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Publich Health released a statement after the CDC announced they are investigating a multi-state E.Coli outbreak. The outbreak has sicked 17 people across seven states, including two people in Connecticut.

“We are assisting the CDC in investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections. It is still early in the investigation and no specific source of the infection has been identified so far.

Most people infected with E. coli will develop diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting within 3-4 days of swallowing the germ. People who develop symptoms of E. coli, should seek medical care, contact their local health department to report the illness, and try to track what foods were eaten and restaurants visited in the days prior to becoming ill.

In general, people can prevent contracting E. coli by washing hands after using the restroom or changing diapers, before and after preparing or eating food and after contact with animals; cooking meats to proper temperatures; thoroughly washing all surfaces that touch raw meat; washing fruits and vegetables before eating; avoiding unpasteurized dairy products; and avoiding preparing food or drinks for others when you are sick.”