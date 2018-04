× Multiple people injured following crash on Route 6 in Coventry; Life Star requested

CONVENTRY — Police said multiple were injured following a tractor-trailer vs. vehicle accident on Route 6 by South Street Thursday evening.

One person was transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Got closer to violent #Coventry crash. PD says 2 people in vehicle w/serious injuries. 1 person under 18yrs old, taken 2 Hospital by ground. Other flown by @LIFESTAR_CT 2 Hospital. TT driver on scene cooperating. Both vehicles driving opposite ways before crash @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/RY17BXxKN5 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 12, 2018

Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is on-scene assisting with the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.