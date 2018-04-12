× Over 100,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products recalled due to ‘foreign matter’

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands Inc. is recalling over 100,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products due to the possibility of ‘foreign matter contamination’.

They say it may be mostly contaminated with specifically bone,. The family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10th:

27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The problem was discovered after the firm recieved several complaints, and three reprots of minor mouth injuries after eating this product.

Anyone concerned about injuries or illnesses should contact their doctor.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristine Mulford, Manager of Communications at (312) 549-5522.