PD: Man arrested for possession of crack, cocaine, heroin in New London

NEW LONDON — A New London man was arrested Thursday after police said he was in possession of numerous drugs.

New London Police Department said around 11:20 a.m., they arrested Jeffrey Gilliman, 37, following a motor vehicle stop.

Police said Gilliman was in possession of 15.6 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 13.9 grams of powered cocaine, approximately 5.6 grams of heroin, 25 sertaline hudrochloride pills and $936.

Gilliman was then arrested and charged with three counts of possession of narcotics, three counts of possession of narcotics with intention to sell, and motor vehicle charges.

He was given a $75,000 bond for the narcotics on top of a $2,500 bond for the motor vehicle charges.