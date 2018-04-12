PD: North Carolina baby death linked to New Milford double homicide

NEW MILFORD — Police said the death of a baby in North Carolina is connected to the New Milford double homicide that took place Thursday morning.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 8:40 a.m. found the victims inside the truck with a window shot out at an intersection on Route 7, New Milford Police Lt. Lawrence Ash said. Police were searching for the suspect’s vehicle, a Honda minivan, when he was found dead inside the vehicle several miles away in Dover, New York.

Ash said the motive for the shooting was still under investigation. He said there was no further threat to the community.

NY State Police said in a statement:

Dover, New York – On April 12, 2018, at approximately 8:40 a.m., a double homicide occurred in the town of New Milford, Connecticut. New Milford Police Department put out a notice to area police agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle described as a light blue mini-van with North Carolina registration. The suspect’s vehicle was initially observed by a Probation Officer from the Dutchess County Probation Department on Dog Tail Corners Road, east of Berkshire Road in the town of Dover. Police from the Dutchess County Sherriff’s Office, New York State Police, New Milford Police Department, and Connecticut State Police converged on the vehicle found parked with the engine running on the shoulder of the roadway next to the Ten Mile River. Police emergency service units were called to the scene and subsequently found a male subject deceased in the vehicle. There does not appear to be any remaining threat to the community.

Police said it’s not known what the relationship between the people are.

Roads are closed in the area.