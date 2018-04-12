Police investigating after sigificant damage at Manchester cemetery

Police in Manchester are looking for the person or people responsible for vandalizing tombstones at East Cemetery.

According to the cemetery Sexton Chris Passera, someone drove a vehicle right through the area of the cemetery closest to West Minster street knocking over multiple tombstones. Passera said he called police and filed a report on Wednesday after noticing the damage.

According to Passera the cemetery has been a part of the town since 1756 when the first person was buried there.

“We will upright these Stones to the best of our ability. They do belong to the families and it will be their responsibility if they want to replace them but there is not heavy damage to the stones. I have a great crew and we will operate them and it will look like it never happened,” Passera said.

Police are looking for a car with damage to the the front of it based on the way the tombstones were knocked over.