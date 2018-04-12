× Porn star Ron Jeremy allegedly accused of sexual battery, case under review by DA

An alleged sexual battery case against former porn star Ron Jeremy is now under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, according to FOX News.

The gossip site reported that the D.A. is reviewing a case from a woman who alleged that Jeremy followed her into the bathroom of West Hollywood’s Rainbow Bar & Grill and groped her.

The D.A.’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

This is not the first sexual assault claim made against the famed adult industry personality.

In September 2017, Jeremy was accused of sexual assault by a woman in Washington State who claimed the 65-year-old performer grabbed her butt, groped her chest and touched her inappropriately below the belt. TMZ confirmed that the actor was cleared of the charges in March.

Read more here.