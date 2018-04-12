× Sarah Hart sent text days before discovery of SUV cliff plunge, friend says

One of the Hart moms who died when an SUV fatally plunged off a Northern California cliff last month had sent a text two days before the crash was discovered, saying she was so sick she might need to go to a hospital, 911 call records from Washington state say.

Hart family friend Cheryl Hart – who is not related to the family – of Vancouver, Wash., said she received Sarah Hart’s text at 3 a.m. March 24, Fox 12 Oregon reported Wednesday.

On March 26, Cheryl Hart called 911 to report that she had not heard back from Sarah since then, according to FOX News.

