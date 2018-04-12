Sarah Hart sent text days before discovery of SUV cliff plunge, friend says
One of the Hart moms who died when an SUV fatally plunged off a Northern California cliff last month had sent a text two days before the crash was discovered, saying she was so sick she might need to go to a hospital, 911 call records from Washington state say.
Hart family friend Cheryl Hart – who is not related to the family – of Vancouver, Wash., said she received Sarah Hart’s text at 3 a.m. March 24, Fox 12 Oregon reported Wednesday.
On March 26, Cheryl Hart called 911 to report that she had not heard back from Sarah since then, according to FOX News.
41.765804 -72.673372