Three UConn Huskies selected in first round of WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — Three UConn Huskies were selected within the first 10 picks of the 2018 WNBA Draft Thursday night.

Gabby Williams was the first one, at fourth overall to the Chicago Sky, followed by Azura Stevens who selected sixth by the Dallas Wings. The New York Liberty took Kia Nurse with the 10th overall pick.

It's the second time in three seasons that three Huskies were drafted in the first round. UConn players went 1-2-3 in 2016.

"It's really cool that we were all here for each other," Williams said.

South Carolina star, A'ja Wilson was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.