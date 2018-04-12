× TMZ: ‘Devastated’ Khloe Kardashain will let Tristan Thompson in delivery room, despite cheating allegations

Khloe Kardashian won’t let Tristan Thompson‘s cheating ways deny him of the opportunity to witness the birth of his daughter, TMZ reports.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ that Khloe’s devastated by the recent revelations, but understands the importance of the birth in the lives of everyone involved. Allegedly, Khloe doesn’t want her personal feelings to ruin one of the most important moments in a person’s life: The birth of a child.

Khloe’s putting her feelings on hold, realizing for better or worse Tristan is the father of their child and knowing a bond between father and child can be cemented in the delivery room.

After reports of Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy cheating on her in New York City over the weekend surfaced, a new video seemingly shows him caught in the act back in October of 2017, Fox News reports.

TMZ posted a video of Tristan Thompson appearing to cheat on Khloe taken roughly three months into her pregnancy. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is expected to give birth very soon, and now the event will likely be marred by the NBA star’s infidelity.