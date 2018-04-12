Warm up by the end of the week, possible rain and cooler temps Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From snow to 70s, all in a New England week!

A warm front could bring a shower or two later Thursday followed by a big warm-up.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 70 degrees for the first time in 50 days! Keep in mind that both Friday and Saturday will have a big influence from a seabreeze during the afternoon. That means that while it may be up around or over 70 inland, the shoreline may be stuck in the 50s.

That water temperature in Long Island Sound is only in the 40 degree range, so when that wind comes off the water it'll really cool down on the shoreline.

Saturday could be even warmer with highs soaring through the 70s. BUT there is a catch. A nearby front needs to be watched. If it moves in a little earlier, temperatures will be much cooler (50s instead of 70s). We can’t escape the front forever though. Sunday looks shockingly cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s and areas of sleet or cold rain.

Monday is this year’s Boston Marathon and it’s not looking pretty with periods of cold rain and even thunder possible.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, chance for an afternoon shower or two. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance late/evening showers. High: 70s, cooler (50s) at the shore.

SUNDAY: Cold showers/ late evening sleet. High: 30s-40s.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy. High: 40s-50s.