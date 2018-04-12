× Westfield FD rescued stuck puppy from a dog park playscape: Middletown Animal Control

MIDDLETOWN — The Westfield Fire Department rescued a puppy who got her head stuck in a dog park playscape Wednesday night, Middletown Animal Control said.

It was the puppy’s first visit to the dog play area at her condo complex, Animal Control said. They said the fire department had to cut into the playscape tube to get the puppy out.

The puppy was safely released from the structure and was very happy to be free; she was given some treats after the ordeal, Animal Control said.

Middletown Animal Control said on their Facebook post regarding the rescue, “Thank you Westfield Fire for always being willing to help with crazy Animal Control issues! We really appreciate you!”