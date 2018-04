× Cheshire school on lock down

CHESHIRE – Dodd Middle School is on lockdown after a threat was made.

The nature of the threat is not being released at this time, but a staff member at the school said that the lockdown was initiated at 12:08pm, and that all students and staff were safe. Cheshire police say they are on the scene investigating. They ask that no parents come to the school until the lockdown is lifted.