× Cheshire school placed on lock down

CHESHIRE – Dodd Middle School was on lockdown for approximately an hour and half this afternoon after a possible threat, but the investigation found it to be unfounded.

Officials aren’t confirming the exact nature of the threat, but school and police officials say they were made aware of a possible threat against the school and initiated the lockdown at 12:08pm. No one was allowed to enter or leave the school.

Cheshire police responded to the school, and were able to identify and speak with the student in question. They determined the threat was unfounded, and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 1pm. Students who were scheduled for early dismissal were allowed to leave, but all other students will have a normal dismissal.