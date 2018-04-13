Cooler Saturday afternoon, wintry Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy this warm-up while it lasts! Saturday will turn cooler by afternoon and Sunday will be positively wintry!

Saturday will start off mild with some sun and highs in the 50s and 60s. But the sky will quickly turn cloudy as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will start falling in the afternoon and there could be areas of drizzle or light rain before the day is through.

Temperatures will absolutely TANK Saturday night, dropping into the 30s. Sunday looks so cold and wintry in comparison it may come as a shock to the system. Areas of drizzle will develop with the chance for light sleet. Freezing rain is possible in the highest elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield County for this very reason.

Then on Monday we're warming up and switching gears to a different weather threat. Heavy rain (1"-3") could cause localized street flooding along with gusty winds as we head back to work and school.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Sun to clouds, chance for a shower or areas of drizzle in the afternoon (best chance late and at night). High: 50s & 60s. Temps falling in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with light showers, chance for a light icy mix of freezing rain or sleet in spots, especially the higher elevations. High: 30s.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy, gusty winds, chance for thunder. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: Mid-upper 50's.