Foodie Friday: Deb's Restaurant

HADDAM — It may be small, but Deb’s Restaurant in Higganum is big on flavor and so much more.

This breakfast and lunch joint serves up creative and tasty dishes that will leave you so satisfied and an urge to come back again.

Early in the morning (they are open 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.), the choices are seemingly endless.

From the Big Mac Omelet to the Hot Mess Breakfast (which is basically filled with just about everything in the kitchen, including jalapeños) to the Stuffed French toast, it tastes like you made it at home!

Said Sharon K. in a Facebook review, “Best breakfast of my life this morning…great food, friendly service, attention to detail, and as a bonus – a dog friendly patio! Portions are plentiful, prices are very reasonable, and quality is high.”

That’s exactly what owner Debbie Dudley wants to hear. She says it’s her goal that everyone leaves with a smile and leftovers so they can enjoy her dishes again.

“We put love into everything here,” said the smiling owner. “Our customers make coming here everyday so fun.”

Deb’s isn’t just breakfast either. The lunch dishes are of epic proportions.

From pulled pork, clam strips, kielbasa to meatloaf, wraps or sloppy Joe’s, this hidden gem will not disappoint.

“Fanfreakingtastic,” wrote Eve S in an online review. “I came with two other friends that also had different specials, we all shared a few bites. The atmosphere was lovely, service (by the cheerful owner) was awesome, food was fabulous! Highly recommend a visit to Deb’s!”

And we do to. If you stop in, tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.