Gov. Malloy nominates 14 Connecticut residents to fill judicial vacancies on the superior court

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel Malloy announced that he is nominating 14 state residents to fill vacancies for judgeships on the Connecticut Superior Court.

Gov. Malloy said these nominations represent only a fraction of the 45 vacancies currently in the Superior Court.

“These 30 nominees will provide critical judicial capacity in performing the essential duties of the court system,” Malloy said. “The Governor intends to leave a total of 21 positions vacant by the end of his term. Currently, the bipartisan budget assumes a vacancy of only 12 positions, which means that this plan of action would realize additional, unanticipated budgetary savings by leaving nine funded positions vacant.”

“Selecting nominees to fill vacancies in our court system is one of the most important duties that a governor performs – they must possess the qualities that build a stronger, fairer Connecticut for everyone in the long-run,” Malloy said. “I believe that each of these women and men will bring to the bench the diverse qualities that mirror the people of our state while also meeting the high principles and integrity that our citizens deserve.”

Governor Malloy’s nominations for the Superior Court include:

Michael Edward Auger of Groton

Claudia A. Baio of Rocky Hill

Tejas Bhatt of Hartford

Donna M. Wilkerson Brillant of Cromwell

Karyl L. Carrasquilla of West Hartford :

: Robert A. D’Andrea of Litchfield

Lisa Grasso Egan of New Haven

Barbara A. Hoffman of Clinton

Daniel J. Klau of West Hartford :

: Ronald E. Kowalski II of Norwalk :

: Peter A. McShane of Madison

Francis L. O’Reilly of Fairfield

Nada K. Sizemore of Cromwell

Michael Wu of Canton

