Grassroots organization planning a Second Amendment rally in Hartford

HARTFORD – Scott Wilson, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League has a simple message.

“We are coming out tomorrow to stand with each other as Americans shoulder to shoulder to galvanize our belief in the Second Amendment of our constitution,” he said.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Wilson will be emceeing a Second Amendment rally on the steps of the state capitol. And he has a simple message for those who want to attend.

“Join in with us. Don’t be swayed to give up your Second Amendment rights. Don’t let them convince you to do away with them because once it’s gone, we don’t get it back,” said Wilson.

He said the timing of this rally is essential. Wilson claims The March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. left a large sector of Americans out of the loop.

“There really is a genuine sense of frustration from people that go to work everyday. They go to their jobs everyday. They have kids, they go to the soccer fields, they want their kids protected too but we also want our rights protected at the same time,” said Wilson.

He believes solutions can be found without stripping away the rights of American citizens. In terms of the massacre in Parkland, Florida, Wilson believes creating gun free zones in schools and other areas just won’t add up.

“'We put up a sign that says don’t come here with a gun when you have people that are about and willing to commit the most atrocious of all crimes and murder innocent children. If they’re going to not kill those children they’re not going to pay attention to a sign that says don't bring a gun here.” said Wilson.