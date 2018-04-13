Middle school students organize gun violence walk in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN – Students at the Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School took part in a school-wide march for kindness.

They wanted to make clear that this was not a walkout for gun violence but rather a get together for their school community to stress the importance of kindness, unity and respect.

Since the school is an arts school, students weaved in their artistic talents to compliment the message.

Another reason for the march was the last day before April vacation for the staff and students, and when they return they will be taking part in standardized testing.

Students created posters, drummers played in the march, and the chorus sang tunes that spread messages of getting along, treating others with respect, and having a positive school climate.