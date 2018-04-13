× New E. coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce; 2 sickened in CT

HARTFORD — A multi-state outbreak of E. coli has been linked to chopped romaine lettuce, where two cases of sickness have been reported in Connecticut.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the states where cases have been reported are: Pennsylvania (9); Idaho (8); New Jersey (7); Connecticut (2); New York (2); Ohio (2); Virginia (1); Washington (1); Missouri (1); Michigan (1); and Illinois (1).

"Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away," said the CDC.

35 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from the 11 states.

22 people have been hospitalized, including three people who have developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to CDC.

No deaths have been reported.

