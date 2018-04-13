× Now we can all watch Beyoncé at Coachella

INDIO, CA – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off Friday, which means the summer festival season has officially begun.

But don’t sweat it if you don’t have tickets, YouTube has you covered.

Instead of waiting in never-ending lines in the scorching desert heat, people can now kick back on the couch in an air-condition room and livestream the whole festival.

As of today, there are 91 acts listed as planned streams on YouTube’s Coachella page.

Some of the acts that will be streamed include: The Weeknd, Beyoncé Chloe X Halle, Haim, St. Vincent and Post Malone.

Viewers will be able to create personalized viewing schedules featuring the artists they want to see and set reminders so they don’t miss a minute of the action.

One of YouTube’s channels will offer virtual reality coverage of some performances, as well as scenes from the festival grounds.

The event will take place in the California desert and last two weekends, from April 13-15 and April 20-22.

This year’s lineup of artist’s has generated a lot of excitement, particularly surrounding Beyoncé’s performance. Beyoncé was slated to headline last year’s festival, but had to cancel under doctor’s orders after she became pregnant with twins. The festival will mark her return to the stage since giving birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, last June.

It seems like Christmas came early for all the Beyhives (as Beyoncé’s devoted fans are known).