Patients at CCMC receive a warm surprise

HARTFORD -- Six patients at Connecticut Children's Medical Center got a special surprise Friday.

Thanks to Make a Wish Connecticut, they had their wish granted to go to Disney World.

The patients had no idea that they were going to get surprised with the trip. Parents said they are very thankful to Connecticut Children's and Make a Wish for the week long trip.

"They've been awesome every time we come here they're just wonderful," said Jennifer Quinta, a mother of a patient.

Families said the trip will be a nice break from thinking about medical issues at home.