× Police: Teen arrested for stealing car 9 days after leaving juvenile detention

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say a 17-year-old was arrested 9 days after his release from juvy for allegedly stealing a car.

Police say the teen had stolen cars on five seperate occasions, and at one point was shot by a home owner as he stole a car in Hartford on Maple Avenue.

The teenage had been in juvenile detention from November 14th, 2017 to April 4th, 2017, being released 9 days ago.

Yesterday morning, Hartford police found an SUV flipped on its side.

Police said they saw a car driving recklessly in several different areas of the city. The crash happened in the area of Capitol Avenue and Forest Street, according to police. When police arrived on scene at around 3:30 a.m., they did not find anyone in or around the stolen Infiniti Q50.

The teen was already wanted for a previous stolen car.

17yo Juvy from New Britain safely arrested for stolen Infiniti G37. Juvy already wanted for prev stolen car. Juvy was taken to parent/guardian and given a piece a paper and released.

See History. Some kids need help & protection from themselves 🙏

Somebody help this kid please. pic.twitter.com/zCT9xCcX8i — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 13, 2018