Sour Patch Kids ice cream now exists, here’s how to get some

Your childhood snack mashup dreams have come true – Sour Patch Kids ice cream is here!

“Instagrammer Junk Food Mom” spotted the treat at Walmart.

The frozen treat is a Walmart exclusive, according to Delish, and Walmart confirmed its arrival in a tweet Friday.

The Sour Patch Kids ice cream is made by Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company, and is officially titled, “Red, White, and Blue Light Ice Cream” with matching Sour Patch Kid colors and swirls to fit the theme, according to Junk Food Mom.

It’s just starting to hit stores nationwide now, and each 1.5-quart tub will set you back $3.48.