Surgeon specializing in ‘designer nipples’ says patients want the Kendall Jenner look

NEW YORK (Fox News) — Plastic surgeon Norman Rowe might specialize in “designer nipples,” but don’t poke fun — his business is reportedly booming, according to a feature published on The New York Post.

Rowe, who practices at Rowe Plastic Surgery on Park Avenue in NYC, says the women who seek his services are looking to change the firmness, shape and even color of their nipples, often in order to better highlight their breasts through their clothing.

“I think it would be really cool to just have protruding nipples all the time,” said one woman featured in the New York Post’s video.