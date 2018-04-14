× East Windsor man struck and killed by car on exit ramp

WINDSOR — Police are investigating the cause of an early Saturday morning car collision, that left one man dead.

Timothy Sanderson, 36 of East Windsor, parked his red pick-up truck on the right shoulder of I-91 northbound on the Exit 36 off ramp. Police said that Sanderson exited his vehicle and was standing near the fog line while re-fueling his car.

A grey Nissan was getting off the exit ramp when it struck Sanderson and then Sanderson’s car door. Police said that Sanderson succumbed to his injuries that he suffered in the collision. The driver was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.